Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has signed an agreement with Wasl Group to provide district cooling services to The Island project in Dubai with a capacity of 23,853 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

The supply is expected to commence in Q1 2028, the Dubai-listed company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Island is a luxury beachfront development, spanning over a 10.5-hectare manmade island near Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach.

The project houses three global hotel brands: MGM, Bellagio, and Aria. It also includes over 1,500 units, including hotel apartments and villas, as well as cafés, restaurants, retail stores, and family entertainment options.

Empower will provide district cooling services using advanced systems designed to ensure energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. No financial details were disclosed.

The company has signed several agreements with Wasl Group for its projects, including the Wasl1 project for 30,000 RT capacity.

The first phase is already connected and the remaining phases will be connected according to the agreement signed between the parties.

Empower will provide cooling services to Wasl Tower, a 303-meter-high skyscraper on Sheikh Zayed Road, with 3,900 RT.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.