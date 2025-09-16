Emirates District Cooling (Emicool), a joint venture between Dubai Investments and UK-based Actis, has ventured into Abu Dhabi with its first concession agreement.



The company has signed a contract with Al Reef Cooling Company, which holds the exclusive district cooling concession for Al Reef Downtown in Abu Dhabi, Emicool said in a statement.



The Al Reef district cooling plant has an installed capacity of 8,005 TR (tons of refrigeration) and a connected capacity of 9,629 TR. It currently serves 46 buildings, over 1,800 residential customers, and around 36 retail units.



Emicool took over operational management of the plant in July 2025 and plans to implement efficiency upgrades in line with its Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) business model.



No financial details were given.



The Al Reef plant, which serves primarily residential buildings, is a strategic addition to Emicool’s growing portfolio of district cooling facilities across the UAE.



The Dubai Investments Park (DIP)-headquartered company was established in 2003. It currently provides services to DIP, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Midriff Hills, Palazzo Versace & D1 tower, DWTC (Expo 2020), Jumeirah Bay, DAMAC Hills, Al Taif Business Centre and RTA 2020 Route.

