The sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park, has reached 53 percent completion, with 600 megawatts (MW) out of its total 1,800MW capacity already operational, according to an update from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The project is being developed by Shuaa Energy 4, a joint venture between DEWA (60 percent) and Masdar (40 percent), under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

The 5.5 billion UAE dirhams ($1.5 billion) IPP project spans 20 square kilometres and utilises bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) technology with single-axis tracking to enhance energy output, DEWA said in a press statement.

Once fully operational, this phase will supply clean energy to approximately 540,000 residences and cut 2.36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The sixth phase achieved Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE) of US$1.6215 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), which is the lowest price for the solar park’s phases. The financial close was achieved in February 2024.

DEWA said in August 2023 that the project would be operationised in stages starting from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Currently, the solar park’s total production capacity stands at 3,460MW, with an additional 1,200MW under construction.

By 2030, its total capacity will reach 7,260MW, contributing 34 percent of Dubai’s total energy mix and advancing Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

