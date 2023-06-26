Dubai has retrofitted 8,000 buildings for water and energy efficiency, including 7,791 government buildings under the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s (DSCE) Building Retrofit programme.

The performance of the programme, launched in 2015, was reviewed during the 77th meeting of the DSCE chaired by Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

The meeting, held virtually, reviewed the latest developments in retrofitting government buildings in Dubai, and elements related to AC, lighting, building structure and rooftop solar power systems, DSCE said in a press statement.

Dubai aims to retrofit 30,000 buildings by the end of 2030.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the DSCE, and board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

“The development and implementation of the energy conservation programmes and projects have had a positive and tangible impact, reflected in the carbon emission reduction achieved. This underlines the efforts made by the relevant authorities in the Government of Dubai that support a sustainable green economy and the UAE’s efforts to achieve net-zero by 2050,” said Al Tayer.

“During the meeting, we reviewed the results achieved by Dubai in reducing carbon emissions in 2022, which reached 19 percent. This reflects the effectiveness of the programmes and projects to increase the share of solar energy and raise operational efficiency in factories and facilities, in addition to waste recycling...,” added Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi.

The meeting also reviewed DSCE’s headquarter receiving the ISO 50001:2018 for energy management, recognising its efforts to promote and manage energy efficiency.

