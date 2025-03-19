Passavant Energy & Environment, the German subsidiary of DFM-listed Drake and Scull International, has won a contract worth 169 million UAE dirhams ($46.02 million) from Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) to build a 70 million litres per day water treatment plant.

The scope also includes laying a 900 mm diameter water pipeline in AURIC Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra, India, Drake and Scull said in a stock exchange statement on Wednesday.



The project scope includes the complete design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the water treatment plant and pipeline, as well as 10 years of operation and maintenance.



The work is slated for completion within 36 months from the issuance of the letter of award.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

