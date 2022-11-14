South Korean construction giant Doosan Enerbility announced last week that it has been awarded a 1.6 trillion Korean won ($1.2 billion) contract by with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) for the construction of the turbine island at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (El Dabaa NPP) in Egypt.

Turbine island or secondary circuit refers to the turbine and generator-related equipment that is used to produce electrical energy.

Doosan Enerbility said it would be building a total of 82 buildings and structures, including the turbine building, water treatment and air conditioning systems by 2029.

Additionally, it will partner with local companies in the areas of construction and equipment and materials as per localisation norms laid down by the Egyptian government.

The 4,800-megawatt (MW) El Dabaa NPP was awarded in 2017 to ASE JSC [Atomstroyexport JSC], a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom, by the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA).

In August 2022, KHNP had signed a contract with ASE JSC to construct the turbine island and supply associated equipment and materials. The company is also part of its parent KEPCO-consortium, which is building the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE.

The construction of the Tower Building No. 1 is scheduled to commence in August 2023, the Dooosan statement said.

SDC Code: 2692131158

Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)