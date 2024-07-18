Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that the country will stop reducing electrical loads from next Sunday, July 21st, until the end of the summer, Asharq Business reported.

This measure will resume after summer to address the issue more thoroughly.

During a press conference, Madbouly noted that electricity consumption has increased significantly, exceeding 37.5 gigawatts per day, which is more than 12% higher than last year.

Egypt has been implementing the electricity load reduction plan since the end of Eid El-Fitr, resulting in daily power cuts of two to three hours across different areas.

To conserve energy, Madbouly directed at the end of June that commercial stores should close at 10 pm, except for pharmacies, restaurants, and supermarkets, which can remain open until 1 am.

