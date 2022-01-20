The construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Egypt is expected to begin in July 2022, Russian News Agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

The Egyptian authorities are set to do the initial concreting tentatively in July, the TASS report said, quoting Director General of Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev.

The report said the total cost of construction is $30 billion, with Russian loans covering 85 percent of the cost.

The El-Dabaa NPP, located in El-Dabaa City in the Governorate of Matrouh on the Mediterranean Sea, will be powered by four Russian-designed Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors, each with a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts.

equipment for El-Dabaa NPP. In August 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that Russia had started production of for El-Dabaa NPP.