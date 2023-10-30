Nationwide Management Services (NMS), a subsidiary of Dubai-listed Deyaar Development has received Full Accreditation as an Energy Service Company (ESCO) from the Regulatory & Supervisory Bureau (RSB), the regulator of Dubai’s water and electricity sector.

The accreditation followed a thorough evaluation process by RSB, encompassing the assessment of various aspects of NMS's operations, including its technical competence, track record in successfully delivering energy-saving projects in Dubai, financial stability, and adherence to environmental and sustainability goals, NMS said in a press statement.

NMS offers Energy Performance Contracts (Guaranteed and Financed Models), Energy Audits & Consultancy Services and Building Automation Services. It is also an Accredited Energy Audit Firm by RSB Dubai and an Accredited ESCO under Ras Al Khaimah's REEM (Energy Efficiency & Renewables Office of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality) programme.

