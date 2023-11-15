Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the engineering, procurement, construction management (EPCM) contract for its MUSH 400/132 kV Substation Underground Cable Circuit Network and Associated Works Package by late first quarter 2024, a source aware of the project details said.

The source told Zawya Projects that the bid submission date, originally scheduled for 28 September 2023 was postponed to 9 November 2023.

He added that the contract is expected to be awarded by early March 2024.

The commercial bidders list comprised of Centaur Electro-Mechanical Contracting Co ($86.23 million), LS Cable and System ($55.84 million), BRUGG Cables Middle East ($49 million), Saudi Modern Company for Metals, Cables & Plastic Industry (Riyadh Cables & Metals) ($41.4 million), and Siemens Energy ($37.53 million), officials from four companies confirmed.

The project is slated for completion by end of second quarter of 2026, the source said.

In September 2023, Zawya Projects had reported that the contract was likely to be awarded in January 2024.

