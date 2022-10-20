Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Thursday that its first half 2022 investments in power transmission infrastructure grew 22 percent year on-year to 1.7 billion UAE dirhams ($463 million).

DEWA said in a press statement that a new 400 kV transmission substation was commissioned in Al Qusais Industrial Area 5, while 10 new 132 kV transmission substations were installed in Al Barsha South, Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Al Merkad, Business Bay, Umm Hurair, Wadi Al Safa, Oud Al Muteena, Al Riqqa, and Al Wasl areas.

DEWA MD and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said utility’s investment outlay for transmission projects from 2021 to 2024 is 10 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion), which includes 2 billion dirhams ($545 million) for 400 kV transmission projects and 8 billion dirhams ($2.2 billion) for 132 kV projects.

The newly commissioned substations have raised the total number of 400 kV transmission substations in Dubai to 26 and 132 kV substations to 329.

