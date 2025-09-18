Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the main contract for the installation of water transmission pipelines in the emirate in the fourth quarter, a source aware of the details said.



The tender for ‘Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Water Transmission Pipelines and Associated Works – Project 3’ was issued on July 14, 2025, with bid submission extended to September 25.



“The contract is likely to be awarded in December 2025,” the source said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.



He said the project’s cost, based on his own estimates, is $120 million.



The fourth quarter will also likely see the award of the contract for the Jebel Ali Water Reservoir project and the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Water Transmission Pipelines Works – Project 2.



According to DEWA’s 2024 statistics booklet, the total length of water transmission pipelines in 2024 registered a slight increase compared to the previous year.



Pipelines with a diameter of 1,200 mm grew from 1,434 km in 2023 to 1,463 km in 2024, marking a net addition of 29 km.



(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Sona Nambiar & Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

