Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Water Transmission Pipelines Works – Project 2 in the fourth quarter, a source aware of the details said.

The tender for ‘Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Glass Reinforced Epoxy Water Transmission Pipelines Works - Project 2,’ was issued on 4 June 2025 with bids submitted on 14 August.

The source said the contract award is likely in early October 2025, adding that project completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

According to DEWA’s website, six firms submitted bids with five acceptances. The accepted bids were:

·Al Nasr Contracting Company - $116.31 million with discounted amount of $110 million if both sections are awarded

·Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon - $119.3 million with $111 million as discounted

·Green Oasis General Cont. Co. - $78.9 million

·Tristar Engineering & Construction - $111.5 million

·Oman International Telecommunication Contracting - $107 million with discounted amount of $104 million if both sections awarded

·Gulf Petrochemical Services - $40.15 million

The bid by Hills & Fort Construction ($170 million) was not accepted.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

