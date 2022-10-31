Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned 389 11kV substations across the emirate during the third quarter of 2022.

These stations are mainly located at Wadi Al Safa Fifth, Al Merkad, Madinat Al Matar and Al Yalayis 1.

The Dubai utility said the construction of the substations and jobs related to new customers resulted in a total of 404,712-man hours, according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency and safety, while following all precautionary measures.

"At Dewa, we continuously work to expand the advanced electricity and water infrastructure according to the highest international standards to meet the growing demand in Dubai and provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality," remarked its MD & CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

Over the past decade, we have reduced the Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in Dubai from 6.88 minutes per year in 2012 to just 1.43 minutes in 2021, which is the lowest rate worldwide," stated Al Tayer.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power, said a total of 77 33 kV substations in service, and 42,529 medium voltage (11 kV or 6.6 kV) substations. Dewa continues its hard work to ensure business as usual according to the set plans, he added.

