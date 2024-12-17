Dalkia, the energy services company subsidiary of France’s EDF Group and Sheikh Suroor Projects Department have signed an agreement to implement sustainability solutions including replacement of existing cooling infrastructure in Abu Dhabi Mall and Trade Centre complex, located in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

EDF said in a press statement that Dalkia will implement retrofitting initiatives across the mixed-use complex, which includes a major shopping mall, offices, apartments and a hotel.

The contract value or duration wasn’t disclosed but the statement said the scope covers replacement of the cooling plant’s dry coolers using the latest technologies aiming at optimising the equipment and the space around the Trade Centre.

Once commissioned, Dalkia will operate and maintain the cooling equipment through its chiller operation and maintenance business unit.

Sheikh Suroor said they are looking at a long-term partnership to pursue more sustainable and green energy solutions.

"Moving forward, our next focus is to study and find solutions for other projects in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Sylvie Jéhanno, Chairperson and CEO of Dalkia (EDF Group), added that the Abu Dhabi Mall and Trade Centre deal is a stepping stone in the company’s strategy to support the energy transition in the UAE.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

