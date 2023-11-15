Sungrow, the China-headquartered global PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract to supply 400 units of its 5kW string inverters for Egypt's largest residential PV project at SODIC's VYE development in West Cairo.

The project comprises of 400 rooftop solar plants with a total capacity of 2 megawatts (MW), the Chinese company said in a press statement.

Sungrow will work with its channel partner, Arab Consulting Office (ACO) and contractor Electro-Mechanical for Energy (EME) to implement the project, the statement said. The solar power project is estimated to produce 3.5 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year, saving 1,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to planting 35,000 trees, the statement noted.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

