China’s Sineng Electric has signed a contract with Indian construction and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply turnkey inverter stations for one of Saudi Arabia’s largest solar photovoltaic (PV) power projects.

Sineng Electric said in a statement that it will supply its 1500V 6.25MW turnkey inverters for the 700 megawatts (MW) Ar Rass solar PV independent power plant (IPP) tendered as part of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Programme.

The inverters have advanced safety designs like IP65 and forced-air cooling to withstand high temperatures and sandstorms, and maintain stable operation, said in a statement.

The project, located in Ar Rass city, Qassim province is being developed by ACWA Power under Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model backed by a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

