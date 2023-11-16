Arab Finance: The Chinese supplier of solar photovoltaic (PV) solutions LONGi is keen to boost its renewable energies and green hydrogen investments in the Egyptian market, LONGi’s President James Jin said.

This came during a meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

For his part, Ahmed Ziada, the company's technical director for the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia region, said that the goal of reaching net zero emissions will require 600 to 800 million tons annually of green hydrogen globally.

Egypt can produce 100 million tons annually of green ammonia, which is one of the green hydrogen products, Ziada pointed out.

