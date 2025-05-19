Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population will host a high-level roundtable on Monday in Geneva, titled “Strengthening Health and Climate Discussions,” in collaboration with the United Kingdom and Brazil. The event is part of the official agenda of the 78th World Health Assembly, held under the theme “One World for Health.”

According to a statement from the ministry, the session aims to advance global dialogue on integrating health considerations into climate policy, in response to escalating environmental challenges and their growing impact on human health and community resilience.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the initiative builds on the partnership between Egypt and the UK established during COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh in 2022. He emphasized that the dialogue seeks to sustain political momentum in aligning climate action with public health and food security goals—critical areas as the world prepares for COP30, set to take place in Brazil this November.

The roundtable will convene senior officials, including representatives of the Paco Continuity Alliance and Brazil’s Ministry of Health, who will present a draft action plan focused on boosting climate resilience at the community level, both domestically and globally.

Abdel Ghaffar described the meeting as a strategic step toward embedding health and nutrition priorities into climate action frameworks. He stressed the urgency of shifting from planning to implementation, particularly as climate-related health risks and food insecurity continue to rise.

The discussion will also emphasize the importance of coordinated international efforts to place health at the core of climate adaptation strategies. It will highlight the need for equitable responses to climate threats, especially in vulnerable regions, and the expansion of investment in resilient health systems capable of withstanding environmental shocks and climate-driven disease outbreaks.

