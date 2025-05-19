Egypt - Hassan Abdallah, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), met with Nigel Clarke, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during Clarke’s official visit to Cairo. The meeting, held at the CBE headquarters, focused on reviewing the latest developments in Egypt’s ongoing economic reform programme, implemented in collaboration with the IMF.

The discussions were attended by key officials, including Mohamed Maait, Executive Director and IMF Executive Board member representing the Arab Group and Maldives; CBE Deputy Governors Rami Abouelnaga and Tarek El-Khouly; Assistant Governor Mohamed Abo Moussa; and senior IMF representatives, including Talin Kouranchelian, Deputy Director for the Middle East and Central Asia; Ivana Vladkova Hollar, Head of the IMF Mission to Egypt; and Alex Segura-Ubiergo, IMF Resident Representative in Egypt.

During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the positive trajectory of Egypt’s economic indicators, emphasizing the impact of ongoing reform efforts in stabilizing the economy, enhancing growth, and improving the investment climate. The discussions highlighted increased foreign currency inflows, particularly from remittances, as well as coordinated efforts between the CBE and the government to curb inflation and sustain its downward trend.

The meeting reflects continued cooperation between Egypt and the IMF as the country moves forward with its reform agenda aimed at achieving macroeconomic stability and long-term growth.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).