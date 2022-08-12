Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj yesterday inspected the progress of work on Phase 4 of the Tubli Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project.

He said the project is among the ministry’s strategic sanitation projects aimed at enhancing the performance of the Tubli centre for the production of treated water, doubling daily production and meeting needs for irrigation works, agricultural beautification and absorption of the increasing sewage flows due to urban development and population growth.

He stressed the need to adhere to the occupational health and safety requirements at work sites by taking all preventive measures and applying safety standards to ensure the safety of workers at the project.

He said 4.864 million man-hours have been completed with no lost-time injuries.

