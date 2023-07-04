Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has invited bids for a BD20 million ($52.7 million) tender to upgrade the Ras Abu Jarjour reverse osmosis desalination plant located in Askar.

Situated on the southeastern coast of Bahrain, the plant currently boasts production of 16.3 million imperial gallons of potable water per day.

According to EWA, the project to upgrade the Ras Abu Jarjour plant by reverse osmosis from underground wells is aimed at extending the life span of the station by another 20 years.

The Ras Abu Jarjour RO plant was opened in 1984 and its production capacity got developed gradually over different periods of time through increase in the number of existing desalination units.

Announcing the project upgradation plans, EWA President Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said the tender documents have been finalised and will soon be available online on the Tender Board.

All the international companies vying for the project will be required to submit their competitive technical and financial bid as per latest global standards, he stated.

According to him, the project scope includes the development and implementation of electromechanical works and replacement of high-pressure pumps with more efficient ones capable of saving energy.

It also involves replacement of the membranes of RO units, upgradation of the civil structure as well as deployment of the latest technologies that are compatible with environmental requirements in the operational process of the station.-TradeArabia News Service

