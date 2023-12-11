AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading UAE family-owned conglomerate, has sealed a strategic partnership with SirajPower, a distributed solar energy provider in the region, that will see the deployment of innovative solar solutions with a capacity of 1.7 MWp across its four principal locations in Dubai, thus marking its first venture into solar energy.

The solar solution, set to span sites along Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Industrial City (DIC), and Deira, covering showrooms and service centers, is projected to generate 2.85GWh of clean energy annually, said a statement from AWR Group.

This solar initiative not only underscores AWR’s dedication to environmental sustainability but also aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s strategic vision for environmental progress.

The project is expected to offset over 2,000 MT of CO2 emissions each year, substantially reducing the company’s carbon footprint, it stated.

As per the deal, SirajPower will spearhead the financing, design, construction, and long-term operations and maintenance of these solar installations.

"Our collaboration with SirajPower marks a significant milestone for AW Rostamani Group as we embark on our first-ever solar energy initiative," stated Khalid Al Rostamani, the Chairman and CEO of AW Rostamani Group, at the signing ceremony held in the presence of Dr Amina Al Rostamani, Director of AW Rostamani Group, Fareed Al Janahi, COO of AWR Properties, Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, Laurent Longuet, CEO of SirajPower, Ali Almarzooqi, Director of Mobility, Positive Zero and other senior officers.

"We are dedicated to incorporating sustainable practices into our operations, and this partnership allows us to substantially contribute to reducing our environmental impact. As a forward-looking organization, we believe in the potential of renewable energy, and the agreement with SirajPower exemplifies our commitment to a cleaner, greener future for the UAE," he added.

On the deal, Hussain said: "We are thrilled to partner with AW Rostamani Group, one of UAE’s leading conglomerates, in their inaugural solar venture. This agreement is a testament to the growing importance of sustainable solutions in the business landscape."

"At SirajPower, a member of our decarbonization-as-a-service company - Positive Zero, we’re committed to facilitating a smooth transition for businesses toward clean energy adoption as well as empowering such esteemed companies on their journey to reduce their carbon footprint," stated Hussain.

"Our mission extends beyond providing solar solutions; it is about driving transformative change towards environmental responsibility. We take immense pride in supporting AW Rostamani Group as they pioneer the path toward a sustainable future, setting a benchmark for others in the industry," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

