Algeria and Italy have resumed high-level discussions on the proposed Medlink project, which involves the development of large-scale renewable energy generation and transmission infrastructure between the EU, Algeria and Tunisia

Algerian Minister of Energy, Mines, and Renewable Energies Mohamed Arkab met with Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italy’s Eni, to review progress on the initiative, a report by local Arabic news website Elchoroukonline said on Tuesday.

The report quoted an official statement from the Ministry as saying that talks focused on the 2,000-megawatt (MW) subsea power interconnection that would directly link the electricity grids of Algeria and Italy.

The report said for Algeria, the project represents a significant step in positioning itself as a reliable green energy exporter, backed by surplus generation capacity from recent investments in renewables and power infrastructure.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

