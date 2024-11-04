Saudi-based Al Watania Poultry, a leader in poultry production, has announced plans to set up a mega cooling plant, with a 17,700 kW capacity within its facility in Riyadh.

It has signed up leading engineering group GEA for the procurement, and construction of the plant’s systems, furthering Watania's dedication to a modern, safe, and efficient work environment.

The initiative underscores Al Watania’s commitment to advancing food security and supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic growth by leveraging advanced technology and enhancing the productivity of its facilities and workforce.

Ranked 24th globally in the poultry industry and providing 30% of Saudi Arabia’s poultry supply, Al Watania Poultry continues to establish itself as a cornerstone of national food security.

The new cooling plant will service multiple biothermal loads, including a high-capacity automated slaughterhouse that processes 36,000 birds per hour, alongside cooling all the cold storages and three box freezers linked to the facility.

Acting CEO Mohammed bin Hamad Alshaya said: "At Watania Poultry, we are deeply committed to serving our community by adhering to the highest environmental standards and ensuring safe, sustainable practices that protect natural resources and uphold our principles of sustainable development."

Al Watania Poultry’s new cooling project, he stated, aims to enhance the cooling and freezing capabilities of Slaughterhouse No. 3, adding significant freezing capacity with modern energy-efficient systems that replace older setups to reduce power usage.

Equipped with advanced control systems, the plant operates automatically, adjusting cooling or freezing levels based on the slaughterhouse’s needs. Temperature is continuously monitored to ensure product quality, and engineers can fully manage the plant remotely, receiving real-time reports on operating conditions and temperatures, he added.

In line with its environmental commitments, Al Watania Poultry said it is actively working to reduce harmful emissions from its water treatment plants by partnering with Azzuro, a leading Dutch company in gas purification solutions, to implement biofiltration technology, capable of purifying 15,000 cubic meters of gas emissions per hour.

Additionally, the company is partnering with Tadweem Power Company and others to explore renewable energy sources and minimize diesel emissions, stated Alshaya.

It is also collaborating with the Ministry of Energy and the Saudi Electricity Company, to integrate into the national grid, with an aim to substitute liquid fuels with cleaner energy sources, he added.

