EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), the main off-taker for water and power projects in Abu Dhabi emirate, has commenced the tendering process for the 1,500 megawatts AC (MWac) Khazna Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project (IPP).

EWEC has invited developers and developer consortiums to submit their Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the greenfield solar PV power plant and associated infrastructure, located in the Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi emirate, according to a public notice.

The successful developer or developer consortium will enter into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with EWEC, which will pay for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.The deadline for submission of EOI is 12.00 noon (Abu Dhabi local time) 2 October 2023 by email to khaznapv.project(at)ewec.ae

