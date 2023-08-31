EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), the main off-taker for water and power projects in Abu Dhabi emirate, announced on Thursday the commencement of tender process for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project under the Independent Power Project (IPP) model.

The standalone independent energy storage project involves the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of a greenfield battery BESS with a power capacity of 400 megawatts (MW) and one hour of storage depth with associated infrastructure, EWEC disclosed in a public statement.

The statement said the project will provide primary and secondary operating reserves, including frequency response and voltage regulation, thereby enhancing the flexibility and stability of the system.

The deadline for submission of EOI is 12.00 noon 18 September 2023 by email to ewec.bess(at)ewec.ae

