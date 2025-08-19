Arab Finance: The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) announced the results of its energy transition projects across work sites, which focused on expanding renewable energy use, reducing flare gas emissions, and reusing them as value-added products. The initiatives fall under the fourth and fifth axes of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ strategy, as per a statement.

During fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, EGPC implemented 38 projects, with 18 already in operation and 20 in advanced stages of completion. These projects generated estimated annual financial savings of about EGP 5.2 billion.

They added 30 megawatts of solar capacity, cutting diesel consumption by roughly 68 million liters annually, and utilized 4.5 billion cubic feet of flare gases, converting them into petroleum products and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 470,000 tons each year.

EGPC CEO Salah Abdel Karim underscored the need to integrate energy transition into the corporation’s core operations, describing it as a strategic choice equal in importance to technical or economic feasibility.

He stressed the importance of moving beyond treating such projects as exceptional efforts, calling instead for full integration between operational needs and the environmental and economic framework to ensure sustainable returns and strengthen the sector’s competitiveness.

In parallel, EGPC is taking steps to expand renewable energy projects in the Western Desert and Alexandria using innovative financing mechanisms that do not create direct financial burdens on the corporation.

A technical inventory has been conducted, suitable areas identified, and coordination initiated with specialized companies to prepare for implementation based on technical and economic feasibility priorities.

The central digital platform for energy transition was also upgraded to include geographic coordinates for each site and a unified monitoring model to improve data accuracy and decision-making. Field visits to production sites are ongoing to ensure progress, with EGPC aiming to sustain achieved results while scaling up renewable energy solutions and maximizing the value of available resources.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).