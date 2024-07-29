Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development and operation of the 15 gigawatts (GW) capacity Madinat Zayed Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

This is EWEC’s third RFP in July after the 2.5GW Taweelah C IPP and a 400MW BESS IPP.

Madinat Zayed IPP, which will be based on the Open-Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) technology, will be located in the Madinat Zayed area, approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi City, according to EWEC’s press statement.

EWEC’s CEO Othman Al Ali said the flexible, gas-fired plants will enable the UAE to incorporate renewable energy sources such as solar PV and wind into its sustainable energy mix even more rapidly.

Responses to the RFP are expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The project will be developed on the same lines as previous IPPs in Abu Dhabi. It will include a long-term power-purchase agreement (PPA) with EWEC while the Abu Dhabi government will indirectly own 60 percent of the project’s special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The IPP is expected to begin commercial operations in the third quarter of 2027.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

