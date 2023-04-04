Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy (DOE) held its first workshop for 2023 on Energy Efficiency Policy, with more than 70 attendees representing 42 state-owned entities and companies in the Emirate participating in the event.

Under Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030, DoE is targeting water savings of 32 percent and electricity savings of 22 percent in 2023, the Department said in a press statement.

The workshop included an overview of the Energy Efficiency Policy and the steps for its implementation, showcasing best practices in reducing consumption in buildings and facilities through the implementation of energy and water efficiency measures and promoting awareness and culture of sustainability.

Participants also exchanged experiences and explored ways of cooperation with various stakeholders, experts, and energy service companies.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “During the Year of Sustainability 2023, we continue to further our stance on energy efficiency, resources conservation, and CO2 emissions reduction in line with our commitment to achieving the UAE Net Zero 2050 and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.”

He added: "Holding such workshops will provide government entities and companies with tools and knowledge to better manage their buildings and facilities to minimise their carbon footprint and help reduce costs and operational expenses resulting from energy consumption. It will also enable us to establish a culture of energy and water efficiency and promote the lead by example principles in government owned entities and companies in Abu Dhabi."

Launched in 2019, Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030 contributed to saving 6,183 gigawatt-hours of electricity during 2019-2020 equivalent to reducing emissions of approximately 3.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

