Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed a financing agreement with the Argentine government for an 105.8 million UAE dirhams ($28.8 million) project to build modern water plants and rehabilitate and expand existing water stations in 26 villages in Cordoba province.

The project involves the laying of about 255-kilometre long supply lines, establishing 14 new pumping stations and purification plants, and raising the efficiency and capacity of the existing stations, in addition to service and advisory work and conducting a study on the environmental impact of the project.

ADFD started its operations in Argentina in 2016 by financing the 55-million-dirham Nihavi hydroelectric project, and the 294-million-dirham water networks development project in the province of Santa Fe.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

