EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) has invited developers and developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to develop a new wind power farm close to the existing utility-scale wind programme in Al Sila.

The Al Sila wind project is a greenfield renewable energy project with a generation capacity of up to 140 megawatts (MW) AC. When fully operational, the Independent Power Project (IPP) will more than double the existing wind generation capacity in the UAE.

The project will generate clean electricity to power 36,000 homes, displacing 190,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, and will directly contribute to Abu Dhabi’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for 60 percent of electricity production to be generated by renewable and clean sources.

The wind project and the existing UAE wind assets will increase the UAE’s wind generation capacity to approximately 240 MW.

The Al Sila wind project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the wind farm and associated infrastructure.

The project will follow the IPP programme of Abu Dhabi, where developers enter into a long-term power purchase agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer of electricity.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) submission deadline is 5 November 2024, at 12:00 noon Gulf Standard Time (GST). Interested parties are requested to submit their EOI via electronic copy to: sila.wind.project@ewec.ae.

Following a review of the EOIs, EWEC will issue the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to proceed to the next stage. The RFQ will provide additional details regarding the project, pre-qualification criteria and the bidding process.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

