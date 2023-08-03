AMMAN — The contribution of renewable energy to Jordan’s total energy mix witnessed a remarkable increase from 1 per cent in 2013 to 29 per cent in 2023, CEO of the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) Rasmi Hamzeh said on Tuesday evening.

During a day for green energy science, held in collaboration with the Jordanian Engineers Association (JEA) and the German-Jordanian University (GJU), Hamzeh noted the Kingdom's remarkable progress in adopting renewable energy.

Hamzeh spoke on JREEEF's recently completed JD5 million energy efficiency project in Petra city, which lowered the city’s energy costs between 40 and 60 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A similar project to improve renewable energy use in 12 hotels is underway in Aqaba, he added.

The CEO also revealed that there are currently 16 ongoing renewable energy projects in Jordan, with a combined cost of JD110 million, that will benefit over 1.5 million citizens in various sectors.

JEA President Ahmad Zu’bi commended the GJU's commitment to international agreements, and fostering knowledge and cultural exchange.

GJU President Alaa Halhouli expressed the university's dedication to green energy and the green economy, stressing that green practices are integrated into daily routines at the university, going beyond mere investments.

Halhouli stressed the importance of equipping engineers with the necessary knowledge to lead green projects in the future, referring to the university's agreements with global companies that position it among the leading advocates for renewable energy and green practices in the region.

