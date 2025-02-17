More than 100 local and foreign companies are queuing for projects to construct 11 steam power stations in Iraq with a combined generation capacity of 15,000 megawatts (MW), the Iraqi Electricity Ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry has presented three investment models to the companies wishing to formally bid for these projects in various parts of Iraq, the Ministry said in the statement carried by Aliqtisad News and other local publications.

“At least 100 national and foreign companies have expressed their desire to take part in such projects,” the statement said.

The stations in South Iraq have a capacity of around 6,000 MW while those in the North will produce around 3,500 MW and the rest are based in Central Iraq, the statement added.

Iraq has been locked in a drive to rehabilitate its deficit-ridden power supply networks following severe damage during wars.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

