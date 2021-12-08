The world's first floating luxury resort will open in Dubai in 2023 under the management of Kempinski Hotels, it was announced on Tuesday.

Kempinski Floating Palace would comprise of a 156-key floating hotel building and 12 luxury villas, according to a statement by the Geneva-based luxury hotel operator.

The project is being developed by the UAE-based Seagate Shipyard, a unit of Egypt-based Giza Shipyard.

The press statement said the floating resort would be anchored next to the beach stretch of Jumeirah Beach Road "with the possibility to sail to other anchorages at times," and also include a floating helipad, and a yacht parking deck for up to 16 yachts.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our guests in Dubai such a first experience from 2023 onwards, combining the destination's reputation as a high-tech city with the timeless European elegance of Kempinski Hotels", said Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski.

“The highly innovative project by Seagate Shipyard convinces not only by its high-end technology, but also through impeccable style and design,” he said.

Mohamed El Bahrawy, CEO and founder of Seagate Shipyard, added that the hotel would be one of the top tourist attractions in Dubai.

