Diamond Developers, the developer of Dubai-based The Sustainable City, the first fully operational sustainable community in the Middle East, has entered into a joint venture with the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) to develop the first phase of Yiti Tourism masterplan.



The JV, called Sustainable Development Investment Company (SDIC), will develop the first phase with an investment value of approximately 3.3 billion UAE dirhams ($900 million), Diamond Developers said in a press statement.



The first phase of the Yiti project, which covers an area of 900,000 square metres, will focus on constructing a fully sustainable mixed-use project, incorporating residences, tourism, commercial, and educational facilities, and green public spaces.



Full details of the project will be revealed at the official launch ceremony later this year, the statement said.



Diamond Developers is currently developing Sharjah Sustainable City in a joint venture with Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

