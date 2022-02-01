UAE-based industrial and warehouse automation company Acme Intralog announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its belting fabrication and manufacturing capabilities for conveyor belts at its Dubai facility to cater to growing demand in the region.

The growth in regional demand is being driven by e-commerce fulfillment centres, the company said in a press statement, quoting its CEO Navin Narayan.

He said: “With the mushrooming of e-commerce fulfillment centres in the region, there is an increase in demand for both roller and belt conveyor systems that can be used to improve order picking and sorting efficiency within a fulfillment centre. Being able to fabricate a wide range of conveyor belting in our Dubai facility will help us to meet regional demand in a more prompt and efficient manner.”

The statement didn't disclose details about the expanded capacity or investments.

The company's manufacturing facility is located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone.

