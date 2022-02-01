Egypt's ROCC (Redcon for Offices and Commercial Centres) has laid the foundation stone for its 20-billion-Egyptian-pound ($1.3 billion) Golden Gate mixed-use project in New Cairo.

Company CEO and MD Hisham Moussa said in a statement that the project, spanning an area of about 160,000 square metres and incorporating retail, offices, and entertainment units, would be completed in seven years.

He said the project would be developed in two phases. The 25-building first phase, with a built-up area of ​​128,000 sqm, will house retail and office units and be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the press statement, the second phase would consist of four buildings offering retail and office units with a total built-up area of 32,000 sqm. Timelines weren't disclosed.

ROCC partnered with six top international and local design and engineering consultants for the project, namely WATG [Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo]; ECG [Engineering Consultants Group]; SWA; AACE [Amr Abdelrahman Consultant Engineers], ICE [International Consulting Engineers], EMG [Electromechanical Design Group].

The statement said the Golden Gate project would also include the largest underground parking lot in New Cairo, two levels below ground.

(1 US Dollar = 15.74 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Additional reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

