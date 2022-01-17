Kuwait’s state-owned Petrochemicals Industries Company (PIC) intends to issue 74 tenders for projects during 2022, a local newspaper said on Monday.

The contracts cover petrochemicals shipping, services, equipment supply and installation , maintenance, and the appointment of an advisor to carry out a feasibility study for a new petrochemicals project in Kuwait, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted PIC sources as saying the Board has approved 74 contracts for 2022 and that they also include rest houses and accommodation for company workers.

“Key contracts comprise a new project in Kuwait and maintenance works at PIC’s polypropylene plants,” the paper said without providing further details.

