MUSCAT - Kuwait's petrochemicals group (EQUATE) affirmed Thursday, on the importance of participating in the 18th Annual Forum of the Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) to highlight important projects and initiatives that reflect its commitment to sustainability, diversity and innovation.

In a statement, EQUATE said that it reviewed its strategy for environmental, social and corporate governance standards and its comprehensive efforts in reducing carbon, through initiatives such as carbon dioxide recovery and adopting renewable energy.

It stated that it participated in the forum with a high-level delegation to showcase its latest innovations and initiatives as a founding member of GPCA and a silver sponsor of the forum for 2024, thus confirming its position as an important driving force behind sustainability in the future of the petrochemical sector.

EQUATE added that the forum this year addressed a number of important topics such as energy efficiency, circular economy practices and de-carbonization of industrial operations. The statement quoted EQUATE Group CEO Nasser Al-Dosari as saying that the group's commitment goes beyond operational excellence, stressing its keenness to contribute to pushing the entire sector towards a more sustainable and innovative future.

He added in a panel discussion that the forum was a key platform for thought leadership, collaboration and growth across the global petrochemical sector and it is important to engage the next generation of leaders in this movement.

The global "EQUATE" group participated in the forum, which kicked off last Monday and concluded today in the Omani capital, Muscat, under the theme (Leading Sustainable Progress for Global Prosperity).

EQUATE is one of the world's leading petrochemical producers and the second largest producer of Ethylene glycol in the world.It operates industrial complexes in Kuwait, North America and Europe to produce more than six million tons per annum of Ethylene, ethylene glycol, Polyethylene, Polyethylene terephthalate, Styrene, Brazilin, heavy aromatics and gasoline. (end) nfa.mb

