Jordan is seeking private sector partners to build and maintain 15 new school buildings in the kingdom.

The country's education ministry issued a public notice on Wednesday inviting private companies to prequalify for a public-private partnership (PPP) project to design, build, finance, maintain and transfer 15 new school buildings across kindergarten, elementary and secondary categories.

The ministry said International Finance Corporation (IFC) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have been appointed as joint advisors to assist in structuring and tendering the project.

Only prequalified applicants will be eligible to receive the Request for Proposal document to participate in the second and final stage of the selection process, the notice said.

The ministry intends to sign the PPP agreement and achieve commercial close by the third quarter of 2022.

The prequalification submission deadline is 13 March 2022.

