Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) announced on Wednesday that its unit Mitsubishi Power has shipped a total of three M701JAC gas turbines to the UAE's largest gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) facility in Fujairah.

MHI said in a press statement that the turbines, ordered in 2020, have been shipped to the 2,400 megawatt (MW) capacity Fujairah F3 power plant from its Takasago Machinery Works.

The statement said the turbines are capable of operating on a mixture of up to 30 percent hydrogen and 70 percent natural gas, and can be increased to 100 percent hydrogen in the future.

It said the three generators would constitute the core facility for the F3 plant, owned and operated by Fujairah Power Company F3, a special purpose company jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Mubadala Investment Company, Marubeni Corporation and Hokuriku Electric Power Company.

Full commercial operation is scheduled to commence in 2023, the statement said, adding that the project's EPC contractor is South Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation.

Khalid Salem, president of Mitsubishi Power MENA (Middle East & North Africa) and GTCC Business Unit Leader for EMEA, said: "This project is the first in the Middle East to utilise our advanced JAC-Series gas turbines. We are pleased that by supplying gas turbines that boast the world's highest level of generating efficiency, we are meeting the UAE government's expectations in achieving both a reduced environmental load and stable power supply, while contributing to the country's sustainable economic growth."

The press statement said the M701JAC has an efficiency greater than 64 percent, reliability of 99.6 percent, and the lowest carbon emissions per unit of power when used in combined cycle.

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021