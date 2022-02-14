Egyptian developer El Shennawy Group (SG) recently launched its 500-million-Egyptian-pound ($32 million) Finsquare Business complex in the New Administrative Capital.

Chairman Farag El Shennawy told Zawya Projects that enabling works has begun for the 7-storey project located in the NAC’s business district.

The project’s main consultants are Inversion and Archrete Design Studio.

El Shennawy said Finsquare would be completed in 30 months, adding that it would have a built-up area of 12,500 square metres.

(1 US Dollar = 15.71 Egyptian Pounds)

