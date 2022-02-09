Egypt's Sha7en plans to set up 100 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations in the country across five governorates by the end of 2022, the company's CEO told Zawya Projects.

Ezz Ebrahim said Sha7en had launched its first EV charging station early last month.

"The Ministry of Business Sector, in cooperation with Ministry of Electricity, is working to accelerate Egypt's transition to a green economy and renewable energy, in addition to supporting the leadership to promote domestic production of electric vehicles," he said.

Sha7en's parent company, MB Engineering (MBEN) had announced in a stock exchange statement last month the opening of Egypt's largest EV charging station in Cairo. The statement said the 330 kilowatts per hour capacity station, set up in cooperation with Wataniya Petroleum, can simultaneously charge 14 vehicles.

Ezz Ebrahim didn't disclose investment details about the cost of the station or the bigger project but disclosed that many local and foreign companies have offered to invest in Egypt's EV charging infrastructure through the Sha7en platform.

( Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

