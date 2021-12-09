Egyptian developer Capital Hills Developments is planning to deliver its ‘Park Yard’ mixed-use project in 6th of October city in 2023, the company's chairman said.

Mohamed Salah told Zawya Projects that the 1-billion-Egyptian-pound ($63.5 million) project, spread over an area of about 11,200 square metres, includes offices, shops, clinics and entertainment area.

He added that they have started construction of the 4-storey project.

(1 US Dollar = 15.75 Egyptian Pounds)

