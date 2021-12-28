Egypt Aluminium Company announced on Tuesday the signing of a consultancy contract to carry out a feasibility study for setting up a car wheel rim manufacturing line by the company.

The contract was awarded to local firm Cegman Consulting Engineering Group, the State-owned company said in a stock Exchange statement.

The bids had been invited in January this year.

In May, the company had said in a stock exchange statement that it will invest about 493 million Egyptian pounds ($31 million) next year in the project.

