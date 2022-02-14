Dubai-headquartered Emaar Properties has awarded all painting works at Forte, the developer's luxury high-rise residential project in Downtown Dubai, to MYRO, an intelligent robot designed for interior painting in the construction industry from Myro International.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)-based Mojay Global Holding, which owns MYRO International, said that Emaar appointed MYRO after a successful trial at a luxury villa compound at Dubai Hills Estate.

Deployed to Forte for a stage 1 trial, MYRO had productivity of nearly 1000 sq ft/hour, approximately ten times faster than manual painting, the statement said.

"While a single apartment unit takes up to four man-days of manual painting, MYRO can auto-paint it within four hours," it added.

According to Dubai Land Department data, the 928-unit twin tower Forte was 84 percent complete as of November 2021.

"Understanding that productivity is an important aspect in the construction industry, we developed MYRO in close collaboration with the industry leaders to accelerate the process. We are excited to work with Emaar Properties and look forward to helping the construction industry become more automated," said Srikar Reddy, Chief Product Officer at Mojay Global Holding.

MYRO International has completed over 300,000 sq ft. of on-site painting work for several large construction firms in India, including L&T, Starworth Infrastructure, Prestige Group, and Ramky Group.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

