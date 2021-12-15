Canadian building and engineering consultancy SNC-Lavalin announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded Programme Management Office (PMO) consultancy services contract in Saudi Arabia.

The company said in a press statement that the two-year contract was awarded by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) to support its Architectural Projects Programme (APP) department.

The statement said the APP will play a key role in shaping "iconic architectural, landscape and urban planning projects" that will help position Riyadh as one of the top 100 cities in the world.

SNC-Lavalin said it will provide programme and project management services integrated with digital solutions covering the entire cycle from project study and planning, followed by tender management to successful implementation of the project.

It said the scope of work will be implemented in three phases, including assessment and design of the PMO, the development and implementation of the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solution, and project management services.

The scope also covers the design and development of a digital solution to manage the portfolio of projects related to the Saudi capital, the statement said.

