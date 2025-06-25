Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has witnessed the signing of a new agreement to carry out a regional seismic survey in the southern Western Desert, as per a statement.

The signing marks a significant step in boosting exploration activities in Upper Egypt.

The agreement was signed between South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company (Ganope) and the Ardiseis Egypt branch.

It involves a two-dimensional seismic survey using ground-based node technology.

The project spans approximately 103,000 square kilometers, including the West Assiut and Dakhla sedimentary basins, with a total survey line length of around 5,233 kilometers.

Operations are set to begin within the few coming weeks.

Badawi said the survey represents an important step towards opening new horizons for exploration in promising geological areas, especially in Upper Egypt.

He added that the project also strengthens technical and investment cooperation between the Egyptian and Saudi petroleum sectors, aligning with Egypt’s broader strategy of advancing regional integration.

Furthermore, the agreement supports the goals of the sector’s first strategic axis: delivering petroleum products to citizens at the lowest possible cost by ramping up production and expanding exploration and drilling activities.