Bahrain’s Eskan Bank is expected to award the main construction contract for its Al-Ramli Residential Complex in Salmabad in the first quarter of 2022.

Eskan Bank had floated three tenders for main construction, supervision consultancy and quantity surveyor services.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 4 July 2021 with a bid submission deadline of 19 September 2021. The contract is expected to be award in January 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders for the main construction contract, according to details shared by the source, comprised of M.A.Y. Al Mezeal Construction & Services ($64 million); Dadabhai Construction ($63 million); Almoayyed Contracting ($60.4 million); Kooheji Contractors ($59 million); Mohammed Jalal Contracting Co ($59.2 million); Al Hafeera Contracting Company ($55.2 million); Ahmed Omer Trading and Contracting ($60.4 million); Alghanah Group ($57 million); Cebarco Bahrain ($61 million); BOKHOWA Contracting and Trading Group ($63 million); Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co. Bahrain ($63 million); Tamcon Contracting ($52 million); Saleh Abdulla Kameshki & Sons ($60.2 million), Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading General Contracting and Industrial Structures ($55 million); Ahmed Isa Contracting Construction ($65 million), Ahmed Mansoor Al Aali Co. ($78 million), and Al Jameel Construction ($58 million).

The bidders for the supervision consultancy services contract comprised of Tebodin Middle East, CEC Khatib & Alami, Tashreeq Engineering Company, Urban Vision Co, The Arab Architects, Ansari Engineering Services, Pan Arab Consulting Engineers, and Alteraz Architectural Design.

The bidders for quantity surveyor consultancy service contract comprised of HAJ Quantity Surveyors Co (Hisham Abdulrahman Jaffer), Projacs International, Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau, D.G.Jones & Partners Middle East, AECOM Middle East, and Baker Wilkins & Smith.

The residential project would comprise of four, 10-storey residential buildings housing 300 apartments with retail units on the ground floor, the source said, adding that the total built-up area would be approximately 94,444 square metres.

The source estimated the project value at $70 million.

He said the project is slated for completion by December 2024

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021